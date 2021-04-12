SuperCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $128,833.85 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $128,833.85 and approximately $12.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,170,309 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.