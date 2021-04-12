Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:SPNVU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 19th

Supernova Partners Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SPNVU) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 19th. Supernova Partners Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition alerts:

About Supernova Partners Acquisition

There is no company description available for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.