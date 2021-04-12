Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 6,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

