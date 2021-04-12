sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. sUSD has a market cap of $143.44 million and $4.47 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00054601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00087830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.58 or 0.00628342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00034936 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

