sUSD Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $143.59 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00054299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.24 or 0.00675369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00035005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00040679 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.