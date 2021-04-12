SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Hits $2.08 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $926.00 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $16.36 or 0.00027087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00678342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00088496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042286 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 213,585,880 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

