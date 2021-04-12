Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $147.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a one year low of $94.12 and a one year high of $173.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after buying an additional 195,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after buying an additional 97,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

