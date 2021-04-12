Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WERN. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

WERN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,833. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 980.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

