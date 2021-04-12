Susquehanna Downgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Neutral

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.59.

KNX opened at $50.08 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

