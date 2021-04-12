suterusu (SUTER) Achieves Market Cap of $62.02 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $62.02 million and $2.93 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00673465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00088728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035889 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

