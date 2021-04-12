Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $20.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a market cap of $922.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 93,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

