Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Down to $20.10

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $19.50. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 1,663 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.91 million, a P/E ratio of -223.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 325,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

