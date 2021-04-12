SVF Investment Corp. 2’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 19th (NASDAQ:SVFB)

SVF Investment Corp. 2’s (NASDAQ:SVFB) quiet period will end on Monday, April 19th. SVF Investment Corp. 2 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During SVF Investment Corp. 2’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

In related news, CFO Navneet Govil acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Munish Varma bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

There is no company description available for SVF Investment Corp 2.

