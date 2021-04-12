SVF Investment Corp. 3’s Quiet Period To End on April 19th (NASDAQ:SVFC)

SVF Investment Corp. 3’s (NASDAQ:SVFC) quiet period will end on Monday, April 19th. SVF Investment Corp. 3 had issued 28,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $280,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ SVFC opened at $10.25 on Monday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

In other SVF Investment Corp. 3 news, CFO Navneet Govil purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ioannis Pipilis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

There is no company description available for SVF Investment Corp 3.

