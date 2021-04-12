Swarm City Price Hits $0.0828 on Major Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $707,185.19 and $883.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00689953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00035657 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00041557 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

