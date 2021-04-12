Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.47. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,591. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

