SwiftCash (SWIFT) Reaches Market Cap of $316,073.43

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $316,073.43 and $110.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 175,444,156 coins and its circulating supply is 174,723,725 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

