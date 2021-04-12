Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Swingby has a market cap of $78.55 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00275434 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,377,373 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

