Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.61

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 62123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

Swiss Re Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

