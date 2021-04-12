Switcheo (SWTH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $104.41 million and $1.16 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00280208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00710638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,950.05 or 0.99988539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.79 or 0.00992035 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,407,994,220 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,231,799 coins. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

