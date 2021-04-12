Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) were up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as €108.20 ($127.29) and last traded at €108.05 ($127.12). Approximately 238,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €105.40 ($124.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

