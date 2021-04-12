Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to post $325.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.50 million. Synaptics posted sales of $328.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $135.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

