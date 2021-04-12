SYNC Network Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $88,905.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.16 or 0.00467164 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006498 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00028493 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.54 or 0.04121855 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 132,095,626 coins and its circulating supply is 110,406,929 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.