Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 516.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%.

SNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of SNCR stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.33. 7,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,434. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $100,538. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.