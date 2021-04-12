SynLev Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. SynLev has a market capitalization of $181,411.96 and approximately $106,436.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SynLev coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SynLev has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00677089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00087762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042932 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

