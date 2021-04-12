Synthetix (SNX) Market Cap Achieves $2.24 Billion

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $19.51 or 0.00032574 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $109.92 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00658700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00086980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042450 BTC.

About Synthetix

SNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

