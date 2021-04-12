Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,881 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.13% of Sysco worth $50,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.88. 4,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,524. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

