Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

