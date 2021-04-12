Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $81.64. 17,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,162.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

