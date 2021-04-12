Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

SYY stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

