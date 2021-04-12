Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.
SYY stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
