Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

SYY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.25. 22,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,163.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

