Syscoin (SYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.67 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $266.56 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.93 or 0.00409549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000788 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,254,494 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

