T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $160.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $160.00 price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.21. 37,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,530. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

