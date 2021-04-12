Tadpole Finance (TAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $110,862.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $110,862.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.09 or 0.00021849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00273570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00717162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,569.80 or 0.99403884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.00987836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

