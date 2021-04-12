Tael (WABI) Market Cap Tops $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.20, $10.00, $6.32 and $13.96.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.05 or 0.00666604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00036260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00042813 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $13.96, $7.20, $45.75, $18.11, $62.56, $10.00, $34.91, $6.32, $5.22, $24.72 and $119.16. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.