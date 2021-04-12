TagCoin Reaches Market Cap of $189,890.10 (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, TagCoin has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One TagCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TagCoin has a total market cap of $189,890.10 and approximately $443.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,294.50 or 1.00100985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00131457 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001252 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006491 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin (CRYPTO:TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org . The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

Buying and Selling TagCoin

