Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

TSM stock opened at $122.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. The company has a market cap of $636.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

