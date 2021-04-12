Talend Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,690 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 636 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Get Talend alerts:

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLND traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.00. 80,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Talend has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.