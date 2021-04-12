Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 54,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,731,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Target by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 67,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $205.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $207.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.