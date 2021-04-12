Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

TGT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.94. 19,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.09. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $207.38. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

