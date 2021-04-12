Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Trading Down 10.1%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF) dropped 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 44,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 28,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

About Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

