Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTM opened at $21.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

