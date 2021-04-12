Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $21.24

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.24, but opened at $19.16. Tata Motors shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 9,806 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

