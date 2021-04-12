Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,780 shares of company stock worth $9,330,031. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

