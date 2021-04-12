Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Raised to $67.50 at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 169.03% from the stock’s previous close.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of TSHA stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.09. 15,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,751. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $4,480,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.