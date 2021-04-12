TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.80. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TC Energy.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

TRP opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Energy (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.