TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.97

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 2149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

CGBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $757.47 million, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

