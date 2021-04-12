TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann Purchases 3,343 Shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $18,887.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 631,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,138.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Laird Landmann purchased 60,716 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $344,259.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Laird Landmann acquired 12,666 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $71,816.22.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Laird Landmann bought 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann bought 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann purchased 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann purchased 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,855.30.

Shares of TSI stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.65. 112,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

