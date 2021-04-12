TD Securities Increases MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$58.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.36.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

TSE MTY traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$56.07. 104,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,259. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.37. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$17.03 and a twelve month high of C$58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. Analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.