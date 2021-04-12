Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,213,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,431,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,954,000 after buying an additional 1,617,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after buying an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after buying an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $489,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,696 shares of company stock worth $2,061,223 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

